Ontology Hits Market Cap of $206.02 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $206.02 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00084728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00260721 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

