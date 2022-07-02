Ontology (ONT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $207.78 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00084719 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00264836 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

