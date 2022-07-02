Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

