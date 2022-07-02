Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 352.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 5.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $166,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.