Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 3,198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 7,805,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,884,479. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.42. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

