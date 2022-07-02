Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $24.85 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $24,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $268.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.