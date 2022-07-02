Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $95.24 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.