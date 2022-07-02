Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 7,931,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

