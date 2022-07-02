Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
ORZCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of ORZCF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 16,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,272. Orezone Gold has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
