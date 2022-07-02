Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Up 60.6% in June

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 215,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 44,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.