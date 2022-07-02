Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 70.4% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $956.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

