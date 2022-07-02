ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,600 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 641,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 404.4 days.
ORIX stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. ORIX has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
About ORIX (Get Rating)
