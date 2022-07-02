Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Osiris Acquisition by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

OSI remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Osiris Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.