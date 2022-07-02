Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.