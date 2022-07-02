Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Up 13.2%

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) shot up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 213,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 193,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The company has a market cap of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

