Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

