Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $27.84.
