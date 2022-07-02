Palouse Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,465 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.87 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

