Palouse Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,926 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period.
PBH opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
