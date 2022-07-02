Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. MetLife comprises 1.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.