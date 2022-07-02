Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NVR by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NVR by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,168.91 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,213.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,777.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

