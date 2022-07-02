Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $129.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

