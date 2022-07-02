Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $263,716 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.