Palouse Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

