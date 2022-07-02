Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.14. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 21,360 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$56.77 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

