Paybswap (PAYB) Reaches Market Cap of $63,237.66

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Paybswap has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $63,237.66 and approximately $16.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00150824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00685093 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00084878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

