Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $5,486,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 100.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

