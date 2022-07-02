Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.36. 1,693,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

