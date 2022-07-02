PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

