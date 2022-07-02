Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. Over the last three months, insiders bought 230 shares of company stock valued at $10,434 and sold 52,006 shares valued at $2,679,518.

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.26.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 110.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

