Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $936.00

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 936 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 976.57 ($11.98), with a volume of 1863250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 999 ($12.26).

A number of research firms have commented on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,070 ($13.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.88) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.74) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.29 ($13.92).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,044 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,067.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 26.83 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

