Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €207.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($220.21) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($228.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($248.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($265.96) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($238.30) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of EPA RI opened at €175.25 ($186.44) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €181.19 and a 200 day moving average of €191.17. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

