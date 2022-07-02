Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given New €207.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €220.00 ($234.04) to €207.00 ($220.21) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($244.68) to €234.00 ($248.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($218.09) to €210.00 ($223.40) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($230.85) to €220.00 ($234.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at 179.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 190.23. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 172.60 and a 52-week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

