Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

EFAV stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41.

