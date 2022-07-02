Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK opened at $64.48 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

