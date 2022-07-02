Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

