Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

