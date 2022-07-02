Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Update

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 24,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,874,344,000 after buying an additional 6,558,516 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,603 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,490,340. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.