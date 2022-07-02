Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

