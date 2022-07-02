Phillips 66’s (PSX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $84.37. 4,093,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

