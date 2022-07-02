Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Up 51.7% in June

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLL. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.
In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,961.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PLL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $79.99.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.