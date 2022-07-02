PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 427,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,408. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $11,458,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18,205.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 329,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 327,699 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 218,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

