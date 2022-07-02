PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 455,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:PTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 427,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,408. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
