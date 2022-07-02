PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Up 87.9% in June

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
