PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCS stock remained flat at $$5.13 on Friday. 89,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 65.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

