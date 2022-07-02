Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.41

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $202,076.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00279500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00079592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,080,376 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

