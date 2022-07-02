PirateCash Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. PirateCash has a total market cap of $138,560.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

