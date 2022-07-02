Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 46.8% in June

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PICC remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 111,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,091. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

