Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.83 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
