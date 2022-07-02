Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PLSQF stock remained flat at $$17.83 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

