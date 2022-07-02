Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.68) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £453.53 million and a PE ratio of 471.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
