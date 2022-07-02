Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PCFT opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.68) on Friday. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 132 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.40 ($2.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £453.53 million and a PE ratio of 471.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

