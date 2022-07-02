Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.68. 50,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 242,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Polar Power ( NASDAQ:POLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

